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Melhores momentos da vitória do Cruzeiro sobre o Boca Juniors pela Libertadores

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Foto: DOUGLAS MAGNO / AFP
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Da Redação em Belo Horizonte, MG

Publicado 29/04/2026 às 08:38

Melhores momentos da vitória do Cruzeiro sobre o Boca Juniors pela Libertadores

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