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Melhores momentos da vitória do Corinthians sobre o Platense pela Libertadores

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
(Foto: Juan Mabromata/AFP)
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 10/04/2026 às 11:30

Melhores momentos de Platense 0 x 2 Corinthians pela CONMEBOL Libertadores 2026.

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