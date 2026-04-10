Apostas

Melhores momentos da vitória do Carabobo sobre o Bragantino pela Sul-Americana

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Foto: Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 10/04/2026 às 12:33

Melhores momentos da vitória do Carabobo sobre o Bragantino pela Sul-Americana

Conteúdo Patrocinado