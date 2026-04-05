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Melhores momentos da vitória do Botafogo sobre o Vasco pelo Brasileiro; veja os gols

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Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 05/04/2026 às 18:11

Com gols de Lucas Villalba e Matheus Martins, o Fogão venceu o clássico de virada por 2 a 1 pelo Campeonato Brasileiro.

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