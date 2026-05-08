Apostas

Melhores momentos da vitória do Borussia Dortmund sobre o Eintracht Frankfurt pela Bundesliga

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
INA FASSBENDER / AFP Foto por INA FASSBENDER / AFP Dortmu
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 08/05/2026 às 19:23

Melhores momentos da vitória do Borussia Dortmund sobre o Eintracht Frankfurt pela Bundesliga

Conteúdo Patrocinado