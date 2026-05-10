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Melhores momentos da goleada do Portland Timbers sobre o Sporting Kansas City pela MLS

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 10/05/2026 às 16:19

Melhores momentos da goleada do Portland Timbers sobre o Sporting Kansas City pela MLS

Conteúdo Patrocinado