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Melhores momentos da goleada do Inter Miami sobre o Philadelphia Union pela MLS

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Foto: SCOTT TAETSCH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 24/05/2026 às 23:06

Melhores momentos: Inter Miami CF 6 x 4 Philadelphia Union (MLS)

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