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Melhores momentos da goleada do Colorado Rapids sobre o Houston Dynamo FC pela MLS

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 12/04/2026 às 18:08 • Atualizado 12/04/2026 às 18:17

Melhores momentos da goleada do Colorado Rapids sobre o Houston Dynamo FC pela MLS

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