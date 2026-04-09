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Melhores momentos da goleada do Al Hilal sobre o Al Kholood pela Liga Saudita

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 09/04/2026 às 08:38

Melhores momentos: Al Hilal 6 x 0 Al Kholood (Liga Saudita)

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