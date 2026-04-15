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Melhores momentos da derrota do Vasco para o Audax Italiano pela Sul-Americana

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Foto: MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP
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Da Redação em Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Publicado 15/04/2026 às 09:14

Melhores momento de Vasco da Gama 1 x 2 Audax Italiano pela CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2026.

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