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Melhores momentos: Borussia Mönchengladbach 1 x 0 Borussia Dortmund pelo Alemão

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Publicado 03/05/2026 às 15:05

Melhores momentos: Borussia Mönchengladbach 1 x 0 Borussia Dortmund pelo Alemão

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