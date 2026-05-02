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Melhores momentos: Bayer Leverkusen 4 x 1 RB Leipzig pelo Campeonato Alemão

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Publicado 02/05/2026 às 15:50

Melhores momentos: Bayer Leverkusen 4 x 1 RB Leipzig pelo Campeonato Alemão)

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