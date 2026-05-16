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Melhores momentos: Bayer Leverkusen 1 x 1 Hamburg pelo Alemão

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 16/05/2026 às 13:58

Melhores momentos: Leverkusen 1 x 1 Hamburg pelo Alemão

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