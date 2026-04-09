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Melhores momentos: Al Ettifaq 2 x 3 Al Riyadh pela Liga Saudita

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 09/04/2026 às 17:52

Melhores momentos: Al Ettifaq 2 x 3 Al Riyadh (Saudi Pro League)

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