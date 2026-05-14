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Melhores momentos: Al-Ettifaq 1 x 3 Al-Ittihad pela Liga Saudita

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Publicado 14/05/2026 às 17:29 • Atualizado 14/05/2026 às 17:30

Melhores momentos: Al-Ettifaq 1 x 3 Al-Ittihad pela Liga Saudita

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