Apostas

Maycon explica que não teve conversa prévia para decidir o batedor de pênaltis oficial do Atlético-MG

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 17/05/2026 às 18:50

Volante do Galo fala sobre como ficou a organização para bater as penalidades após a saída de Hulk

Conteúdo Patrocinado