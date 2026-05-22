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Maximiliano Olivera sobe mais que zaga do Corinthians e marca para o Peñarol; confira o lance

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 22/05/2026 às 10:00

Maximiliano Olivera sobe mais que zaga do Corinthians e marca para o Peñarol; confira o lance

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