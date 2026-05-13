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Marta faz o gol do Orlando Pride na derrota para o Boston Legacy; confira o lance

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Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 13/05/2026 às 09:10

Marta faz o gol do Orlando Pride na derrota para o Boston Legacy; confira o lance

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