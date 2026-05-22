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Marroquino Zakaria Labyad marca o seu primeiro gol com a camisa do Corinthians; veja

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Foto: Rodrigo Coca/Agência Corinthians
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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 22/05/2026 às 10:13

Marroquino Zakaria Labyad marca o seu primeiro gol com a camisa do Corinthians; veja

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