Apostas

Luís Castro comenta se a falta de continuidade da equipe titular do Grêmio pode afetar o desempenho

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em Porto Alegre, RS

Publicado 18/05/2026 às 11:22

Técnico gremista aponta que isso não pode ser um fator determinante para a sequência de resultados

Conteúdo Patrocinado