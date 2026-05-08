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Lucas Oliveira aproveita bate-rebate na área e abre o placar para o Mirassol contra a LDU; veja o gol

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Da Redação em Mirassol, SP

Publicado 07/05/2026 às 21:25 • Atualizado 07/05/2026 às 21:25

Lucas Oliveira aproveita bate-rebate na área e abre o placar para o Mirassol; veja o gol

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