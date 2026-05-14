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Lionel Messi anota hat-trick na vitória do Inter Miami CF sobre o FC Cincinnati; confira

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(Foto de Dustin Markland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 14/05/2026 às 11:36

Lionel Messi anota hat-trick na vitória do Inter Miami CF sobre o FC Cincinnati; confira

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