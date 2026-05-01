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Lingard recebe assistência de Yuri Alberto e marca o segundo do Corinthians na Libertadores; veja o lance

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(Foto: José Manoel Idalgo / Corinthians)
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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 01/05/2026 às 10:39

Lingard recebe assistência de Yuri Alberto e marca o segundo do Corinthians na Libertadores; veja o lance

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