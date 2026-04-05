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Liam Rosenior técnico do Chelsea evita comentar críticas do agente do jogador argentino Enzo Fernández

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 05/04/2026 às 13:30

Liam Rosenior técnico do Chelsea evita comentar críticas do agente do jogador argentino Enzo Fernández

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