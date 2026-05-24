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Leonardo Jardim comenta expulsão de Carrascal contra o Palmeiras

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Publicado 24/05/2026 às 14:48

Treinador do Flamengo analisou lance e considerou injusto o cartão vermelho dado ao meia-atacante colombiano.

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