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Leonardo Jardim analisa resultado 'inesperado' do Flamengo no Barradão

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Publicado 15/05/2026 às 15:14 • Atualizado 15/05/2026 às 15:14

Treinador do Flamengo comenta revés para o Vitória no confronto da quinta fase da Copa do Brasil.

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