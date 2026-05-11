Apostas

Léo Ortiz analisa vitória e estilo de jogo do Fla com Leonardo Jardim

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 11/05/2026 às 13:56

Confira uma entrevista com Léo Ortiz após a vitória do Flamengo sobre o Grêmio fora de casa no Brasileirão 2026.

Conteúdo Patrocinado