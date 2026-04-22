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Lembra dele? Ex-Santos e Fla, Geuvânio vai disputar a 5ª divisão do Paulista; veja galeria de fotos

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 22/04/2026 às 15:06

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