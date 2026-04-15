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Juiz é chamado ao VAR e retira cartão vermelho de JP aos 10 minutos de jogo; veja

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Da Redação em Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Publicado 15/04/2026 às 09:08

Juiz é chamado ao VAR e retira cartão vermelho de JP aos 10 minutos de jogo; veja

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