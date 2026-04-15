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JP comete falta dura, recebe segundo amarelo e deixa Vasco com um a menos; confira

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Publicado 15/04/2026 às 08:18

JP comete falta dura, recebe segundo amarelo e deixa Vasco com um a menos; confira

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