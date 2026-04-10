Apostas

Jogadores do Manchester City, Trafford e Savinho exibem novos visuais

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 10/04/2026 às 18:28

James Trafford e Savinho revelam seus novos visuais no vestiário do Manchester City.

Conteúdo Patrocinado