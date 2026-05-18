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Jogadores do Manchester City colocam a Copa da Inglaterra na sala de troféus

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 18/05/2026 às 16:03

Após erguerem a FA Cup, os jogadores do Manchester City admiram a taça na galeria de troféus do clube.

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