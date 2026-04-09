Apostas

Jardim destaca postura do Flamengo e valoriza vitória na altitude

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Publicado 09/04/2026 às 09:39

Treinador Rubro-negro elogiou a equipe após a vitória por 2 a 0 na estreia da CONMEBOL Libertadores em Cusco, no Peru.

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