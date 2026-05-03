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Jardim analisa e assume responsabilidade por empate do Flamengo

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Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 03/05/2026 às 19:47

Treinador do Mengão comentou o empate contra o Vasco por 2 a 2, no Maracanã, pelo Campeonato Brasileiro.

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