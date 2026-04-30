Apostas

Internacional treina forte no CT Parque Gigante visando o Fluminense

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 30/04/2026 às 19:37 • Atualizado 30/04/2026 às 19:43

Elenco Colorado tem a semana inteira de preparação de olho no próximo compromisso no Brasileirão, no Beira-Rio.

Conteúdo Patrocinado