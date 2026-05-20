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INCRÍVEL! Carlos Lampe faz grande defesa e evita gol do Fluminense no final pela Libertadores

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 19/05/2026 às 21:29

INCRÍVEL! Carlos Lampe faz grande defesa e evita gol do Fluminense no final

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