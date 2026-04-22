Apostas

Ídolo do São Paulo e pentacampeão do mundo, Kaká completa 44 anos; veja galeria do fotos

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 22/04/2026 às 08:59

Gazeta Press/Acervo
1/12

Gazeta Press/Acervo
2/12

Gazeta Press/Acervo
3/12

Gazeta Press/Acervo
4/12

Gazeta Press/Acervo
5/12

Gazeta Press/Acervo
6/12

Gazeta Press/Acervo
7/12

Gazeta Press/Acervo
8/12

Gazeta Press/Acervo
9/12

Gazeta Press/Acervo
10/12

Gazeta Press/Acervo
11/12

Gazeta Press/Acervo
12/12

Conteúdo Patrocinado