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Há 41 anos, Ayrton Senna conquistava sua primeira vitória na F1; relembre!

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 21/04/2026 às 13:00

Gazeta Press/Acervo
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Gazeta Press/Acervo
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Gazeta Press/Acervo
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Ayrton Senna sempre declarou seu amor ao Corinthians, seu time de coração (Foto: Acervo Gazeta Press)
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