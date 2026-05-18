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Guilherme Alves explica função no Atlético: "Dia inteiro na Cidade do Galo"

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Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em Belo Horizonte, MG

Publicado 18/05/2026 às 16:42

Ex-atacante foi apresentado na Arena MRV como novo diretor técnico do Atlético-MG e explicou qual será seu papel no clube.

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