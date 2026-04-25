Apostas

Grêmio volta os olhares para o Brasileirão em treino preparatório

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
FOTO: LUCAS UEBEL/GREMIO FBPA
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em Porto Alegre, RS

Publicado 25/04/2026 às 20:52

Após vitória pela Copa do Brasil, a equipe treinada por Luís Castro visa o confronto contra o Coritiba pelo Brasileirão.

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