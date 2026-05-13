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Grêmio prepara a grama da Arena para o inverno; confira

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em Porto Alegre, RS

Publicado 13/05/2026 às 09:42

Confira o processo de semeadura da grama de inverno realizado no gramado da Arena do Grêmio.

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