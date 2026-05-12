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Gol no fim de Doué para o PSG quebra o empate contra o Brest; confira

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 12/05/2026 às 08:14 • Atualizado 12/05/2026 às 08:17

Confira a jogada individual de Desiré Doué que ajudou o Paris Saint-Germain a vencer o Brest por 1 a 0 em maio de 2026.

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