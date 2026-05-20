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Gol da vitória! Nathan Fogaça marca para o Mirassol na Libertadores; veja o lance

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Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 20/05/2026 às 08:27

Gol da vitória! Nathan Fogaça marca para o Mirassol na Libertadores; veja o lance

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