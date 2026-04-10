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Garro dá linda assistência para Kayke marcar de cavadinha para o Corinthians; veja o gol

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 10/04/2026 às 11:00 • Atualizado 10/04/2026 às 11:04

Garro dá linda assistência para Kayke marcar de cavadinha para o Corinthians; veja o gol

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