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Gabriel Mec celebra seu primeiro gol no profissional do Grêmio

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 27/04/2026 às 13:22

Jovem meia do Tricolor fez o gol da vitória sobre o Coritiba, na Arena, pelo Brasileirão.

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