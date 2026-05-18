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Franclim Carvalho celebra atuação de Arthur Cabral e vitória do Botafogo contra o Corinthians

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Publicado 18/05/2026 às 11:42

Técnico do Fogão comemorou atuação do artilheiro da equipe e celebra atuação da equipe na partida contra o Timão.

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