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França anuncia os jogadores para a Copa do Mundo de 2026

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 14/05/2026 às 18:47

Eis os 26 Bleus que representarão a França na Copa do Mundo de 2026.

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