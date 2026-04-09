Apostas

Flick tira pontos positivos apesar da derrota do Barcelona para o Atlético Madrid

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 09/04/2026 às 11:41

Hansi Flick manteve uma visão positiva após o FC Barcelona perder por 2–0 para o Atlético Madrid.

Conteúdo Patrocinado