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Flamengo treina no Ninho antes de viagem à Colômbia

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 05/05/2026 às 19:43

Mengão trabalha no Ninho do Urubu antes de partir para Medellín, onde enfrentar o Independiente pela CONMEBOL Libertadores.

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