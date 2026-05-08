Apostas

Fernando bate com muita qualidade e faz o quinto do Bragantino; veja o gol

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em Bragança Paulista, SP

Publicado 07/05/2026 às 23:56

Fernando bate com muita qualidade e faz o quinto do Bragantino; veja o gol

Conteúdo Patrocinado